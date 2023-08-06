Man ejects from vehicle during fatal crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a one-vehicle crash fatality.

On August 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., a fatal one-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 96, one and one-half miles north of Center, Texas.

Investigators with DPS discovered that a 2023 Dodge was traveling north when the crash occurred. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the impact.

Michael Whisenant, 45, from Center, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Shelby County justice of the peace.

The crash is currently under investigation.

