Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man ejects from vehicle during fatal crash

A vehicle struck a tree near Center, Texas.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a one-vehicle crash fatality.

On August 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., a fatal one-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 96, one and one-half miles north of Center, Texas.

Investigators with DPS discovered that a 2023 Dodge was traveling north when the crash occurred. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the impact.

Michael Whisenant, 45, from Center, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Shelby County justice of the peace.

The crash is currently under investigation.

