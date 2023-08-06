Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand

East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand.
East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand.(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Triple-digit temperatures in East Texas make air conditioning necessary for many people this summer, and HVAC companies are trying to keep up with calls.

“Overall, temperatures are getting hotter, and so the systems are running longer,” said Strickling Plumbing and HCAV Service Technician David Macias.

Macias said that the office had seen an increase in service calls this summer, with an average of 25 daily calls and each technician working on six repairs.

“The electrical components within the system are tending to fail,” Macias said, resulting from dirty coils found inside and out. “We’re seeing a lot of dirt debris getting sucked in the condenser coils. Inside the evaporator coils, if you’re not changing your filters out as often, you’re seeing a lot of dirt… pet hair.”

Macias suggested changing filters every month due to dry air this summer. “Checking to make sure your filters are good and clean and that you can see through them is key,” he said.

Macias said if customers notice their air conditioning unit running all day, it can be a separate problem. “One of the other options to look into is, ‘Is my home well insulated?’”

Macias said that proper maintenance keeps equipment running efficiently and longer and can save you money. “A good, light rinse down; keeping the system clean; weed eating around it. Don’t mow towards your machine, mow away from it.”

