Summer Heat Safety Tips

Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm

Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown humor into your everyday commute.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The GPS navigation experience in your car just got a delightful regional twist, thanks to one local man.

Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown humor into your everyday commute.

We only want our directions in a Chalmatian accent from here on out. 😂 🙌 So happy that Shane, THE “Chalmette HeyBrah”...

Posted by Fleurty Girl on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Ansardi recorded his voice, rich with a Chalmette accent, to be used for directions on the popular GPS app Waze. What once was a sterile, robotic voice instructing your next move on the road now feels more like a buddy riding shotgun, guiding you with phrases like, “Aright we about to go, keep your hands and your legs inside the vehicle at all times” and “All right let’s do this, let’s roll, brah.”

With Ansardi’s characteristic intonation and phrases, drivers will now be directed to “hook a right” or “a lef,” turning every drive into an amusing conversation.

The initiative gives a new spin to the typical navigation experience, making each drive feel closer to home, regardless of where you might be headed. Ansardi’s voice not only provides directions but also lightens up the mood of your journey with its unique cadence and familiar charm.

