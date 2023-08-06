Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Backpack giveaway held at Ratchet City Music Festival

By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosted a backpack giveaway for students who are returning to school.

The event was held Saturday, August 5 at the Ratchet City Music Festival.

The organization says it takes a community to ensure that students in community receive the tools they need to have a good start to the school year.

“I want students to be passionate and excited about this school year. I want the parents to be excited and passionate about this upcoming school year. This can really be a knockout year for us, but it takes a village for us to get this done, so one way to do it is by starting off with ways like this.”

