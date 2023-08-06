1 person killed in crash in Ascension Parish, troopers say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, August 5, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on I-10 west of LA 30 in Ascension Parish shortly after 6 p.m. and claimed the life of Daniel Lenoir Jr., 60, of Baton Rouge.

According to LSP, the crash happened as Lenoir was driving west on I-10 in a Toyota Corolla. Troopers said that he veered off to the right, overcorrected to the left, and then struck a tree.

As a result of the crash, Lenoir was thrown from his vehicle, troopers said. They added that he was not restrained when he struck the tree.

Emergency workers transported Lenior to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to LSP.

