Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman shot multiple times in Sunset Acres neighborhood

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was driving when another vehicle drove up and suspects began to shoot at her.

On August 5, at 12:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the cross-section of Mansfield Road and Sunnybrook Street.

When officers arrived they learned that a woman was driving southbound on Sunnybrook Street towards Hearne Avenue when the incident happened. A gold Honda pulled up and the occupants began to shoot at her.

The victim was shot multiple times.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

If you know anything that may help solve this case, please call SPD at 318-673-7300 or if you want to stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

