Woman shot in crossfire while trying to help relative
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department reported to an alert of a shooting Friday night (August 4).
The shooting happened at San Jacinto Avenue and Lakeshore Drive at 9:30 p.m. According to officials with SPD, a vehicle pulled up next to a man riding a minibike. The suspect in the vehicle then shot at the man in the bike, but he was not struck.
A relative came to help, but she was caught in the crossfire and struck by a bullet.
She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There’s currently no suspect description and nobody is in custody.
Thirteen units were on the scene at 9:45 p.m.
