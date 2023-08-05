Getting Answers
Woman shot in crossfire while trying to help relative

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department reported to an alert of a shooting Friday night (August 4).

The shooting happened at San Jacinto Avenue and Lakeshore Drive at 9:30 p.m. According to officials with SPD, a vehicle pulled up next to a man riding a minibike. The suspect in the vehicle then shot at the man in the bike, but he was not struck.

A relative came to help, but she was caught in the crossfire and struck by a bullet.

She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no suspect description and nobody is in custody.

Thirteen units were on the scene at 9:45 p.m.

