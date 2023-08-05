Two exhibitions CUMULUS, HUEMANEiTY grace the galleries at artspace

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One exhibition showcases a multimedia artist’s enchanting world, while the other challenges societal, political, and taboo topics

On August 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. artspace, 708 Texas Street, Shreveport, will host two immersive exhibitions by the artists Joe Bluhm and Dominique McLemore.

Cumulus The Sory Work of Joe Bluhm:

Two art exhibitions grace the galleries at artspace. (artspace)

The first solo exhibition of the multimedia artist, Joe Bluhm. The exhibition, CUMULUS, offers a glimpse into the life and work of an artist navigating the challenges of raising a family while also pursuing a successful career in the art and film industries internationally.

Joe Bluhm is a visual storyteller who creates art that resonates across the world while remaining rooted in north Louisiana. His exhibition features a collection of animation projects Bluhm has completed over the past five years, each with uplifting and positive themes.

“This show represents what’s possible when a working artist embraces their dreams and aspirations, even amidst the responsibilities of raising a family and building a home,” says Joe Bluhm regarding his exhibition. “I hope to inspire fellow artists in North Louisiana to find fulfillment in their artistic pursuits and realize that their creative goals can align with their professional careers.”

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the behind-the-scenes process of animation and storytelling, including character design, storyboards, concept images, background paintings/illustrations, and other stunning works.

Among his achievements, his work with Moonbot Studies resulted in an Academy Award-winning short film and Emmy award-winning commercial. Bluhm also received the Critic’s Choice visual artist award in Critical Mass 8 in 2020 from art critic Shantay Robinson. A review of the exhibition will begin at 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, August 12, from noon to 2:00 PM, the artist will also lead a free Artist Talk & Workshop, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights into his creative process.

HUEMANEiTY:

Two art exhibitions grace the galleries at artspace. (artspace)

Dominique McLemore’s exhibition, HUEMANEiTY embarks on a profound journey through his introspective expressions through impactful artwork.

His works are relevant to societal, political, and sometimes taboo topics. McLemore wants to start conversations with his work, evoke emotions, and make his viewers know that it is okay to think for themselves.

“I’m a state of consciousness having a Hue-Mane experience. I want to show what that looks like,” says the artist, regarding his creative process and inspirations.

McLemore fearlessly experiments with techniques and mediums, including the use of pastel chalks and blending his graphic design skills with digital painting.

“I hope viewers do more than just look at the art. I hope it makes them think, I pray it makes them feel. I pray it inspires them to do something in their HueMane experience as well,” says McLemore.

During the free-to-attend open reception, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., a DJ set will be provided by GoDj Chris to set the atmosphere for an unforgettable evening. The artist will be present to engage with attendees during the exhibition’s opening.

