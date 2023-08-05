Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

More issues arise, off the field, following Lee Hedges Stadium closure for 2023

Teams forced to find accommodations for buses to travel to various venues
Flag waiving outside Lee Hedges Stadium
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The sudden closure of Lee Hedges Stadium for the 2023 Fall sports calendar is leaving many scrambling.

This includes high school football coaches, who are now forced to find different accommodations to get to and from different host venues during the upcoming season.

“Now, you’re faced with a 12 game schedule where you have to get 12 buses, " says Capt. Shreve head football coach, Adam Kirby. “Not just 12 buses. But, we’ve got 60 kids on our varsity. Got to get two buses. Now, you’re looking at cheer groups, you’re looking at the dance line, you’re looking at the band. Now, you’re really needing about 6-8 buses a week on August 4. Buses usually get reserved during the Summer, in June.”

Stay with KSLA News 12 Sports for complete coverage of the closure of Lee Hedges Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralynd Nunley, DOB: 4/21/2004
Teen arrested in Walmart parking lot shooting
Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport, La. will be closed for the entire 2023 high school football...
Lee Hedges Stadium to be closed for entire 2023 football season
Some big changes have come for the State Fair of Louisiana.
Big changes announced for State Fair of Louisiana
A man from Provencal, La. was badly hurt while trying to cut an oxygen cylinder using a grinder.
Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured trying to cut oxygen cylinder
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser

Latest News

Bossier 12U player at the plate during baseball game
Bossier 12U baseball wins first battle of Dixie Youth World Series run
Players speaking after a big play during practice
Louisiana Tech transfer linebackers hopes experience leads to good results this season
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport, La. will be closed for the entire 2023 high school football...
Lee Hedges Stadium to be closed for entire 2023 football season