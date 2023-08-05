More issues arise, off the field, following Lee Hedges Stadium closure for 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The sudden closure of Lee Hedges Stadium for the 2023 Fall sports calendar is leaving many scrambling.

This includes high school football coaches, who are now forced to find different accommodations to get to and from different host venues during the upcoming season.

“Now, you’re faced with a 12 game schedule where you have to get 12 buses, " says Capt. Shreve head football coach, Adam Kirby. “Not just 12 buses. But, we’ve got 60 kids on our varsity. Got to get two buses. Now, you’re looking at cheer groups, you’re looking at the dance line, you’re looking at the band. Now, you’re really needing about 6-8 buses a week on August 4. Buses usually get reserved during the Summer, in June.”

