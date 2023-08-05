Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man shot in dispute now fighting for life

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot in the head during a domestic dispute.

On August 4, at 11:15 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting report on the 3200 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

When officers arrived, they learned that a male victim had been shot in the head during a domestic confrontation.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made yet, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

