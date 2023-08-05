Man charged with alleged attempted murder of teen; SPD looking for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department is looking for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old.

On August 1, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting on the 2700 block of Marquette Street. When officers arrived they discovered a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, despite those injuries he is expected to recover.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene, searched for video, and interviewed witnesses. The evidence collected led them to identify Omareon Spann, 18 as the person they believe was responsible for the shooting.

On August 4, SPD obtained warrants for Spann’s arrest and is charging him with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one could have aggravated criminal property damage.

Spann is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators are encouraging Spann to surrender himself to authorities.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.