Louisiana Tech transfer linebackers hopes experience leads to good results this season

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech was in a transitional year, following the departure of Skip Holtz, and entering the Sonny Cumbie era.

Everyone looks to forget the 3-8 record in 2022. The Bulldogs coaching staff made changes to resolve those issues for this season.

Out of the 18 transfer players added to the roster, 12 are on defense.

Players look to bring their experience from other leagues into what they’re building in Ruston.

“I feel like the [Mid-Atlantic] Conference is more down hill, smashmouth, because of the weather conditions. It’s rainy, snowy, " says Louisiana Tech linebacker, Jeslord Boateng.

“I just want to bring the physicality, " says fellow linebacker, Zach Zimos. “Just want to bring some speed. Definitely some differences I’ve seen from the game. Just something to get used to. Power Five and Group of Five are those for those reasons. But, on Saturdays it doesn’t matter.”

Louisiana Tech opens the 2023 season on Saturday, August 26 at home versus Florida International.

