Hepatitis A vaccine required for K-12 students

LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Louisiana students going back to school this year will now be required to get a new vaccine.

Since 2018, there have been several cases of Hepatitis in Louisiana.

Starting this year, the Hepatitis A vaccine will be required for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s administered in two doses, six months apart.

This should not be confused with the previously mandated Hepatitis B vaccine.

“They may think their child has had Hepatitis vaccinations, but most of our children, they’re thinking is Hepatitis B. That’s the vaccination that you get when you’re first leaving the hospital. The baby gets the shot,” Office of Public Health Medical Director Martha Whyte said.

While the vaccine is required, there is room for leniency for students who have not completed the 2 shot series.

“It’s a new requirement. They don’t have to have both shots if they’re just getting started, and we just really want to let people know that it is a new requirement, so they can be prepared,” Dr. Whyte explained. “They won’t be shocked if they’re told they need to go get this vaccine.”

According to Dr. Whyte, families can opt out of required vaccines for medical and/or religious reasons if they send a letter to the district explaining their circumstance.

