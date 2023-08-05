The heat remains for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The dog days of summer continues as we look to experience more triple digit heat ahead for the weekend. We have an Excessive Heat warning for the entire area until 9pm today and we have a great possibility that we will see this same warning tomorrow.

Conditions for the day remain clear in terms of cloud cover which could boost our chance of topping our forecasted high for today. Barely any winds during the day could also boost these temperatures. Overnight low’s look to remain in the low 80′s, making the nights feel hot and muggy as well.

For tomorrow conditions become a little more cloudy. A system moves southeastward to the north of us that have a chance to brush some showers through McCurtain county and areas in southwestern Arkansas. The greatest chance for rain and a slight cool off will be Tuesday, but after that, temperatures look to increase back into the triple digits for the rest of the forecast period.

