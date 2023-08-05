Exhibition highlights artist’s traditional illustrations, vibrant feminine figures

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Don’t miss the chance to see original works and purchase exclusive one-of-a-kind prints.

On August 12, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., the opening for the exhibition, Hillary Frazier Art & Illustration, will be held at Big Sun Studios, 619 Edwards Street.

Guests are welcome to come grab a mimosa and experience the beautiful and elegant art of the Shreveport artist, Hillary Fraizer. An artist who specializes in traditional illustration and hand-drawn typography.

Hillary Frazier

Art exhibition to be held at Big Sun Studios. (Hillary Frazier)

Fraizer’s art captivates viewers with its intricate details and floral flow, the more you look the more you find within each image. The illustration’s lines are fine and complement each figure. Women in her art have an air of magic and mystery about them because of the symbols and colors they are adorned with.

“Hillary Frazier specializes in traditional illustration, hand-drawn typography, and bouts of work-induced insomnia. Frazier graduated in May 2013, from Centenary College of Louisiana with a double-Bachelors in studio arts and communications, with an emphasis in film. In December 2019, she acquired her Master of Arts in Art at Northwestern State University in Louisiana,” says a statement on the event’s Facebook page.

To see more of Frazier’s work, visit her website at www.hillaryfrazier.com, or follow her on Instagram @fkafrazierart.

If you want to follow Big Sun Studios for more incredible art, follow the studio on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bigsunstudiosshreveport.

