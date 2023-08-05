Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier 12U baseball wins first battle of Dixie Youth World Series run

Team will face Virginia, Saturday morning at 11:00 at Ruston’s Sports Complex
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - There’s one group of 12-year old baseball players who isn’t ready for Summer to end just yet.

The Bossier City 12U squad is competing in this year’s Dixie Youth World Series.

Friday, the group defeated Sebring (FL), 9-0, to begin the tournament run. With the victory, they await Madison Heights, Virginia, Saturday morning at 11:00 inside Ruston’s Sports Complex.

