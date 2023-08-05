Bossier 12U baseball wins first battle of Dixie Youth World Series run

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - There’s one group of 12-year old baseball players who isn’t ready for Summer to end just yet.

The Bossier City 12U squad is competing in this year’s Dixie Youth World Series.

Friday, the group defeated Sebring (FL), 9-0, to begin the tournament run. With the victory, they await Madison Heights, Virginia, Saturday morning at 11:00 inside Ruston’s Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.