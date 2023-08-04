Texarkana Arkansas School District announces partnership with non-profit organization to benefit students

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - During its annual community breakfast of The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD), school leaders announced that the district will partner with Bright Futures Connection for Success will help address the special needs of students.

The non-profit organization is a model of support and communication that allows communities and schools to identify students’ needs and match those needs with existing resources in the community.

C.J. Huff is the founder of Bright Futures.

“Every community has people in their community who want to help,” Huff said. “There are not typically good pathways for that kind of support to come, and when they know what the issue is and where to go to the resource to solve the problem, they bring that together and make things happen for kids.”

Bright Futures has been around for thirteen years. Huff says they are located in 75 communities.

Becky Kesler, Superintendent of TASD, said the organization seemed like a good fit for the district.

“We have a lot of students in our district that have a lot of needs, and Bright Futures just seems to be the answer to all of those to bring the community together for resources and supplies not only for our teachers and staff but for these kids,” she said.

Although for this program to be successful, more volunteers are needed.

You can be part of Bright Futures by visiting the Texarkana Arkansas School District.

