Summer Heat Safety Tips

TAPD officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor

Right to left: Adarius Wills, Telvin Wilson, James Willis
Right to left: Adarius Wills, Telvin Wilson, James Willis(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department have arrested three people, including a police officer, after conducting a sting operation.

Officers posted a fake ad on a website known to offer prostitution services and pretended to be an underage girl when men responded. They say the “girl” told every person she talked to that she was underage, however, three men still wanted to meet and offered payment for sex.

When the men showed up to meet the “girl,” officers answered the door. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

  • Adarius Wills (33) - $85,000 bond
    • Online solicitation of a minor
    • Delivery of marijuana
  • Telvin Wilson (31) - $100,000 bond
    • Online solicitation of a minor
  • James Willis (37) - No set bond
    • Online solicitation of a minor
    • Delivery of a controlled substance
    • Resisting arrest
    • Evading arrest
    • Abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return
    • Possession of a controlled substance

Wilson is an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

