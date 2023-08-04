TAPD officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department have arrested three people, including a police officer, after conducting a sting operation.

Officers posted a fake ad on a website known to offer prostitution services and pretended to be an underage girl when men responded. They say the “girl” told every person she talked to that she was underage, however, three men still wanted to meet and offered payment for sex.

When the men showed up to meet the “girl,” officers answered the door. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Adarius Wills (33) - $85,000 bond Online solicitation of a minor Delivery of marijuana

Telvin Wilson (31) - $100,000 bond Online solicitation of a minor

James Willis (37) - No set bond Online solicitation of a minor Delivery of a controlled substance Resisting arrest Evading arrest Abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return Possession of a controlled substance



Wilson is an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

