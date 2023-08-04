Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

SPD officer involved in Tommie McGlothen case arrested on slew of drug charges

This image was captured by an SPD unit dashcam during Tommie McGlothen's violent encounter with...
This image was captured by an SPD unit dashcam during Tommie McGlothen's violent encounter with police in April of 2020.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the four Shreveport Police Department officers involved in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. back in 2020 has now been arrested on a number of drug charges.

On Friday, Aug. 4, Treona McCarter, 30, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Manufacture and distribution of schedule I narcotics
  • Possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2 counts)
  • Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under age 17 (3 counts)

Her total bond was set at $127,500. McCarter is a current officer with SPD. Officials with the department say she has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Back on April 5, 2020, McGlothen had a violent encounter with four SPD officers, who were later arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide. On June 17, 2022, McCarter and the other officers involved were cleared of all charges in connection with McGlothen’s death.

[PREVIOUS REPORTING: KSLA discovers dash cam video that gives clearer picture of what happened to Tommie McGlothen Jr.]

