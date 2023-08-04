SPAR to offer free after-school program, including teen mentoring, at 14 locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As students head back to school, it’s important to keep in mind that if your kid struggles in any particular subject, tutoring can be a great way to strengthen those areas that need a little bit of help.

SPAR is offering free after-school tutoring services starting Aug. 9 at 14 locations to help kids work through their school assignments. The program runs through May 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. each day.

SPAR is offering free after school tutoring for the 2023-24 school year. (SPAR)

On Thursday, Aug. 3, KSLA spoke with Kenneth Cornelius, division manager of SPAR, about what parents can expect from this program.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.