SPAR to offer free after-school program, including teen mentoring, at 14 locations
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As students head back to school, it’s important to keep in mind that if your kid struggles in any particular subject, tutoring can be a great way to strengthen those areas that need a little bit of help.
SPAR is offering free after-school tutoring services starting Aug. 9 at 14 locations to help kids work through their school assignments. The program runs through May 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. each day.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, KSLA spoke with Kenneth Cornelius, division manager of SPAR, about what parents can expect from this program.
