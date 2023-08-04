Shreveport police officers take Community Renewal kids on back-to-school shopping spree

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thursday was a fun-filled day for several kids with Community Renewal International.

They were treated to a surprise shopping spree at Academy Sports & Outdoors.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and some of his officers took some Community Renewal International kids on a back-to-school shopping spree Aug. 3, 2023, at Academy Sports + Outdoors. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and some of his officers partnered with the store to host the spree.

“So this is just great for our children and our parents, especially those who work as community cooridnators that work in our Friendship House area,” said Dr. Russell Minor, of Community Renewal International. “They’re doing an incredible work. Particularly, they’re the tip of the spear of caring. We’re just having a great time.”

Each student was given a $150 gift card to buy supplies and other items for the school year.

