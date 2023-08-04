Prairie View A&M hires Anton Goff as athletic director

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Prairie View A&M has hired Anton Goff as its new athletic director.

Goff will bring more than 25 years of athletic administration experience to Prairie View, a historically Black institution. He will start on August 28.

He is the senior associate athletic director at Northern Illinois University. Before that, he was athletic director at St. John’s, Hartford and Bowie State.

“Mr. Goff stood out, not only because of his extensive capabilities and experience in leading intercollegiate athletics in different settings –- Division I programs, mid-majors and HBCUs -– but also because of his character," Prairie View president Tomikia P. LeGrande said.

Goff, a Pittsburgh native and former Bowling Green football player, earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth.

“He has a values-based approach to leadership that mirrors the values we instill here at PVAMU,” LeGrande said. “The energy, enthusiasm, and vision he’s bringing to “The Hill” will further strengthen our athletics program and our relationships with student-athletes, staff, alumni, and other constituents.”