Summer Heat Safety Tips

POLCARE gives out 250 backpacks to students in Texarkana, Texas

By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Families lined up early Friday to receive backpacks filled with school supplies.

On August 4, the giveaway was sponsored by the non-profit organization POLCARE. This group began in three years ago helping families survive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, leaders say their goal is to helping families in need of school supplies. The giveaway was held at Texarkana College, and the organization gave out 250 backpacks to area students.

Evelyn Habhulimen, founder of POLCARE, says this project was supported by different local businesses as well as Texarkana College.

“Sending a kid to school is going to empower them, so if we give them the right supplies they need, that will empower the kid to be a successful candidate in school,” Habhulimen said. “And being the economy is so bad, we need all we can get to help families that need help.”

This is the second year POLCARE has distributed school backpacks. They hope this project will grow as they continue the backpack giveaway in future years.

