Summer Heat Safety Tips

Parents in Natchitoches arrested after allegedly beating child with pipe

Parents in Natchitoches have been arrested for allegedly beating a child with a pipe.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested two parents after getting a complaint about cruelty to a juvenile.

On Aug. 4 around 1:30 a.m., officers were made aware of a complaint about cruelty to juveniles in the 1300 block of Lake Street. Before they got there, officers were told a juvenile had been hit with a pipe and forcibly removed from the house.

Officers responded to the house and spoke with the accused, Sade Calhoun, 30, and Brandon Ware, 32, both of Natchitoches. They’re both charged with cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and improper supervision of juveniles. Both were booked in the Natchitoches Detention Center.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was contacted, and the four children in the home were placed in the department’s care.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call police at 318-352-8101.

