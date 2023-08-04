Over 300 loads of storm debris removed from Bossier Parish

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After Bossier Parish Police Jury contacted companies to remove debris from storms in mid-June, it has been announced how much has been removed.

During the Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting on August 2, Superintendent Kevin Gay announces that contractors have hauled off 74 loads of debris to a burn site near Plain Dealing, and 288 loads have been taken to a south Bossier Parish site on Maeshack Road.

“We had a total of 11,774 cubic yards of debris delivered to both burn pits,” Gay said. “We’re not burning much during this dry weather, but we are burning a little at a time.”

Even though contractors are finished with the work, Gay told police jury members that his department would be driving through all of the parish subdivisions to check for remaining piles.

“We have call-in notes, there’s not many places left to pick up,” he said. “We’re going to make one last sweep to see what is remaining to be picked up, and we’ll use our grappler truck.”

During the meeting, jury members approved a contract between the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the parish in connection with debris removal caused by the June storms.

Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said the contract totals one million dollars to cover expenses, 75 percent of which will be reimbursed by the state.

