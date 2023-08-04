Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man arrested for allegedly stealing wallet from vehicle

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An investigation has led to the arrest of a man for alleged vehicle burglary, evading arrest, as well as an outstanding warrant.

On July 19, the Marshall Police Department (MPD) received a call regarding a wallet having been taken from a vehicle on the 500 block of West Rusk Street.

On August 4, after being identified by an investigation, Marshall Deshun Parker, 27, has been arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles and evading arrest. Parker also had an outstanding warrant from Van Zandt County for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Parker is currently in custody at the Harrison County Jail.

