Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Lee Hedges Stadium to be closed for entire 2023 football season

Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport, La. will be closed for the entire 2023 high school football...
Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport, La. will be closed for the entire 2023 high school football season.(KSLA)
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stadium in Shreveport frequently used for sporting events will not be open this season.

Lee Hedges Stadium, located in Captain Shreve High at 6115 E Kings Hwy., is now closed and will not be used for the entire 2023 high school football season.

This comes right before the venue was scheduled to undergo renovations.

KSLA Sports Director Chris Demirdjian will be speaking with coaches to find out their plans for home games this season.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralynd Nunley, DOB: 4/21/2004
Teen arrested in Walmart parking lot shooting
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
A man from Provencal, La. was badly hurt while trying to cut an oxygen cylinder using a grinder.
Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured trying to cut oxygen cylinder
generic shreveport police
Man accused of threatening repo agent with a gun
Brian Cole
Bossier man with mental disability missing

Latest News

Alvin Kamara speaks on Vegas fight for first time
Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints
Bossier City honors Hayden Travinski
Hayden Travinski honored with key to Bossier City
Alvin Kamara stands on the practice field during Saints training camp on July 26, 2023.
Alvin Kamara planning to meet with NFL commissioner Goodell to share his side of Vegas fight story