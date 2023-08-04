Lee Hedges Stadium to be closed for entire 2023 football season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stadium in Shreveport frequently used for sporting events will not be open this season.

Lee Hedges Stadium, located in Captain Shreve High at 6115 E Kings Hwy., is now closed and will not be used for the entire 2023 high school football season.

This comes right before the venue was scheduled to undergo renovations.

KSLA Sports Director Chris Demirdjian will be speaking with coaches to find out their plans for home games this season.

