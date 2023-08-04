Kids brave heat on buses with no A/C; parents express feelings on issue

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At a time when the ArkLaTex is facing near record-breaking heat, the last thing anyone wants to do is brave the temperatures without A/C.

Even with the record-breaking heat, some kids will have to do that anyway as they plan to hop on school buses without A/C, morning and afternoon.

So how are certain districts handling the unconditioned transportation?

“85 percent of our buses have air conditioning,” said Bossier Schools transportation director, Dave Hadden, and 15 percent of Bossier schools’ buses do not have A/C; a hot situation to be in with daily 100-degree temps.

But the district says precautionary measures have been put in place.

“All our buses have tinted windows and all of our buses have white, tinted roofs that help reduce the temperatures about 10 to 17 degrees inside of the bus,” said Hadden.

Dave Hadden says bus drivers will also open windows and emergency hatches to help with ventilation.

But how do parents feel about buses without A/C?

KSLA took to Facebook, and surprisingly, parents mostly talked about the lack of A/C on buses when they were kids.

Many of those commenting felt like air conditioning was not necessary.

“Tell them I didn’t have A/C when I went and to let the windows down and enjoy the fresh air,” said one commenter.

But some parents are showing concern because of how temperatures have changed.

“I grew up without air conditioning in school buses as well, I’m 31, and don’t ever remember the temperatures being so miserable as they are now,” said a concerned commenter. “Bus drivers and our children deserve better. Older generations need to realize it’s ok to improve things and not everyone has to struggle like those before.”

For those parents actually concerned, Bossier Schools says handling the heat is something we have to do in the South.

“We live in Louisiana; it’s not going to last forever hopefully. Fall is coming. Let’s all work together. We just live in Louisiana and we’re going to have to go with it for now,” said Bossier Schools safety training specialist, Shelley Chamberlain.

They’re willing to do whatever it takes to keep students cool.

“if you have a concern, by all means, call us, and we will see what we can do to work out your concerns,” said Chamberlain.

Bossier Schools is asking parents to meet them halfway and heed some advice.

First, they’re asking parents to condition their kids for the heat.

“If they’ve been inside all Summer, get them outside and get them used to being out in the heat if they have not had that,” said Chamberlain.

Second, they’re asking parents to keep their kids properly equipped.

“We’re encouraging parents and guardians to get a water bottle, freeze it. If you will wrap it in a washcloth or in a paper towel around it and drop it in a zip lock bag for your student and put it in their book bag. Then in the afternoon, they can take it out of their bag and they will have a good cold bottle of water. They will have a wash rag or paper towel that is wet or damp that they can wipe their face if they feel like they’re getting overheated. And then when they are through they can drop it back in the bag and you can redo it for and then when they are through they can drop it back in the bag and you can redo it for the next day,” explained Chamberlain.”

Lastly, Bossier Schools wants to assure parents that special education buses are all air-conditioned, and the buses without A/C are driving the shortest routes.

