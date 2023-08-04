Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Juvenile arrested after teen found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured

The teen was found in a car on Stella Street in Natchitoches
(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Natchitoches.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the Natchitoches Police Department announced that on the previous day around 4 p.m., law enforcement officers from multiple agencies found and arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a homicide case from May.

The apparent shooting happened in Natchitoches the night of Monday, May 1, and left a teenager dead.

Officials with the Natchitoches Police Department say on Monday night around 8:15 p.m., officers got several calls about gunshots being heard near Stella and Northern streets. When officers got there, they found a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stella Street that had crashed into a tree and was heavily damaged. Inside the car was a 16-year-old who had been shot multiple times. The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers who responded were also told that two others juveniles had been taken to the hospital by family members. One of them had been shot, while the other was injured in the crash. The juvenile who was shot was later transferred to a hospital in Shreveport for more treatment, while the other was treated and released.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralynd Nunley, DOB: 4/21/2004
Teen arrested in Walmart parking lot shooting
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
A man from Provencal, La. was badly hurt while trying to cut an oxygen cylinder using a grinder.
Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured trying to cut oxygen cylinder
generic shreveport police
Man accused of threatening repo agent with a gun
Brian Cole
Bossier man with mental disability missing

Latest News

TAPD officer, 2 others arrested in sting operation
Man arrested for parking lot shooting
Parents in Natchitoches have been arrested for allegedly beating a child with a pipe.
Parents in Natchitoches arrested after allegedly beating child with pipe
Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport, La. will be closed for the entire 2023 high school football...
Lee Hedges Stadium to be closed for entire 2023 football season