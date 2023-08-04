Juvenile arrested after teen found shot dead inside car with multiple gunshot wounds; 2 others injured

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Natchitoches.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the Natchitoches Police Department announced that on the previous day around 4 p.m., law enforcement officers from multiple agencies found and arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a homicide case from May.

The apparent shooting happened in Natchitoches the night of Monday, May 1, and left a teenager dead.

Officials with the Natchitoches Police Department say on Monday night around 8:15 p.m., officers got several calls about gunshots being heard near Stella and Northern streets. When officers got there, they found a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stella Street that had crashed into a tree and was heavily damaged. Inside the car was a 16-year-old who had been shot multiple times. The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers who responded were also told that two others juveniles had been taken to the hospital by family members. One of them had been shot, while the other was injured in the crash. The juvenile who was shot was later transferred to a hospital in Shreveport for more treatment, while the other was treated and released.

