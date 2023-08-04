Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

How to help kids with back-to-school anxiety

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many students struggle with back-to-school anxiety. This can stem from having a new teacher, going to a different school, taking harder classes and much more.

Sara Shurbet and Mary Grace Failla with Mindful Counseling joined KSLA on Friday, Aug. 3 to share some tips for parents on how to help their children.

  • REASSURANCE
    • Remind them that being nervous about new things is normal when they share any anxiety.
  • CREATE A ROUTINE
    • Following a consistent schedule helps kids feel more comfortable.
  • BE INVOLVED
    • Familiarize yourself with teachers and staff at your child’s school and communicate about any worries.

Experts say you should seek professional help for your child if they have persistent negative thoughts, excessive worry, and irritability.

