Summer Heat Safety Tips

Free CPR course offered to K-12 students August 6

Love CPR & First Aid is hosting a free CPR class for students on Aug. 6, 2023.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students can soon take advantage of a free class to learn a very important life skill: CPR.

Tierney Washington, instructor and owner of Love CPR & First Aid, joined KSLA Friday, Aug. 4 to talk about an upcoming free class being offered to students in grades kindergarten through 12th. The class takes place Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at SWEAT w/JESS Fitness Studio & Events, located at 7633 Pines Rd. in Shreveport.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The class takes place Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at SWEAT w/JESS Fitness Studio & Events, located at 7633 Pines Rd.
