Dangerous heat through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! I hope you weren’t expecting much change because there isn’t any. High temperatures are expected to rise to the triple digits once again with sunny skies all day. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in place all day and there is a chance it will be extended through tomorrow. If you have plans this evening, dress for the humidity and the heat with temperatures holding on to the 90s into the late evening hours.

Very little change is expected over the weekend. We’ll remain very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine on both days. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 70s to low 80s and look for more low 100s into the afternoons. More heat alerts will likely be in play across the area over the weekend.

Unfortunately, it’s not good news as we head into next week. Earlier it was looking like a front could bring some relief from this blistering heat but the latest forecast data suggests that we might not see much of a break from the triple digits.

A weak cold front is still expected to sag south into the ArkLaTex by Tuesday bringing some much-needed rain to locations near the I-30 corridor but rain chances for the rest of of the ArkLaTex are looking bleak. Places that get rain could briefly cool into the 90s but the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will likely stay at or above 100 clear through the end of next week! Feels like temperatures will continue to be well above 105 so more advisories and warnings will likely be issued.

