Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints

The deal likely makes Jordan a Saint for life, potentially completing a 15-year career playing for only one team, the New Orleans Saints
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ all-time franchise-leading sack leader, defensive end Cam Jordan, has reached a two-year extension to stay in New Orleans through the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that the agreement is a guaranteed contract worth $27.5 million for two years.

Jordan, 34, will be receiving the largest contract on average and guarantees for a defensive player in the history of the league at his age, according to Shefter.

Fox 8′s Madeline Adams points out that Jordan has said in the past that he has a goal of playing 15 years in the NFL and this new extension would complete his target number of 15 years.

Jordan was selected by the Saints out of California in the first round of the 2011 draft and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man critically shot in Walmart parking lot; SPD searching for suspect
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
generic shreveport police
Man accused of threatening repo agent with a gun
A man from Provencal, La. was badly hurt while trying to cut an oxygen cylinder using a grinder.
Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured trying to cut oxygen cylinder
Brian Cole
Bossier man with mental disability missing

Latest News

Alvin Kamara stands on the practice field during Saints training camp on July 26, 2023.
Alvin Kamara planning to meet with NFL commissioner Goodell to share his side of Vegas fight story
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott talks about overcoming adversity in press conference at Cowboys Camp
Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal
Young children during swimming lessons at The Swim School in Bossier City
Joe Delaney is saving lives four decades after his tragic passing