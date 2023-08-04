Bossier Parish NAACP to host Black Expo and Job Fair

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The first-ever Black Expo and Job Fair is about to take place.

The first-ever Black Expo and Job Fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Bossier NAACP)

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pierre Bossier Mall (2950 E Texas St.) in Bossier City. House of Beaute will be offering free eyebrow waxing for students from 12 to 4 p.m. Bos-Man’s Barber College will also be on-site at the same time doing free haircuts.

Those who attend are asked to bring nonperishable food items and gently used or new clothes to be donated to Christian Service. A closing ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 4, Donzell Hughes, president of the Bossier chapter of the NAACP, joined KSLA to talk about the importance of this event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pierre Bossier Mall (2950 E Texas St.) in Bossier City.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.