Blistering triple digit heat continues through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are likely to remain at or above 100 for at least a few more days. A shift in the weather pattern next week will help bring temperatures down a little but it will by no means be comfortable. Rain chances will also return, but the wet weather may not necessarily be widespread.

We’ll stay very warm and muggy overnight. Expect to see mostly clear skies with overnight lows only getting back into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex through Friday evening. Temperatures will quickly heat in the mid 90s by Noon on Friday with afternoon highs ranging from 100-105 across the ArkLaTex. Factoring in the humidity it could feel as hot as 110-115 during the heat of the day. Another day of sunny and dry weather is expected.

Very little change is expected over the weekend. We’ll remain very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine both days. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 70s to low 80s and look for more low 100s into the afternoons. More heat alerts will likely be in play across the area over the weekend.

As we head into the next work week expect to see the heat begin to ease just a little bit. Temperatures may still be around 100 Monday, but as we head toward mid-week we should see afternoon highs back down into the mid to upper 90s. A cold front nudging into the area may provide a little more relief for areas of north of I-30. It will also be the focus for some showers and storms with Tuesday looking like the best chance of seeing rain during the first half of next week.

