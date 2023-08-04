Big changes announced for State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Changes including New ticket pricing, free parking, different hours, and more have been announced for the fair.

On August 4, some big changes have been announced by the State Fair of Louisiana for this year and the foreseeable future. The changes come in an effort to make the fair more affordable and safer for families.

The fair celebrating its 117th year in 2023, having been the host of community activities, legendary stars, entertainers, and local livestock and agriculture. It has been an economic engine for northwest Louisiana.

Even with how important the fair is to the area, it has been negatively impacted by weather, a pandemic, the economy, and public safety concerns, all of which have been out of its control.

That is why the legendary Fair is working hard to improve those things that it can control.

“Times have changed, and the State Fair must, too,” says 2023 State Fair Board Chairman Liz Swaine.

Major changes include:

Free Parking for the whole fair.

Kids under 2 are free to enter and new child tickets will be available for ages 3 - 12 for $8 each, saving families $7.

$200k will be spent on security and law enforcement to help keep families safe.

The new hours:

Noon - 9 p.m. on weekdays

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekends

The State Fair of Louisiana expressed that more changes are to come in the next two weeks.

For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit the website at www.statefairoflouisiana.com

