Another day of dangerous heat for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex through this evening. Temperatures will quickly heat up into the mid 90s by noon with afternoon highs ranging from 100-105 across the ArkLaTex. Factoring in the humidity, it could feel as hot as 110-115 during the heat of the day. Another day of sunny and dry weather is expected.

Very little change is expected over the weekend. We’ll remain very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine both days. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 70s to low 80s and look for more low 100s into the afternoons. More heat alerts will likely be in play across the area over the weekend.

Unfortunately it’s not good news as we head into next week. Earlier it was looking like a front could bring some relief from this blistering heat but latest forecast data suggests that we might not see much of a break from the triple digits.

A weak cold front is still expected to sag south into the ArkLaTex by Tuesday bringing some much needed rain to locations near the I-30 corridor but rain chances for the rest of of the ArkLaTex are looking bleak. Places that get rain could briefly cool into the 90s but the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will likely stay at or above 100 clear through the end of next week! Feels like temperatures will continue to be well above 105 so more advisories and warnings will likely be issued.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.