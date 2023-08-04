Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Another day of dangerous heat for the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex through this evening. Temperatures will quickly heat up into the mid 90s by noon with afternoon highs ranging from 100-105 across the ArkLaTex. Factoring in the humidity, it could feel as hot as 110-115 during the heat of the day. Another day of sunny and dry weather is expected.

Very little change is expected over the weekend. We’ll remain very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine both days. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 70s to low 80s and look for more low 100s into the afternoons. More heat alerts will likely be in play across the area over the weekend.

Unfortunately it’s not good news as we head into next week. Earlier it was looking like a front could bring some relief from this blistering heat but latest forecast data suggests that we might not see much of a break from the triple digits.

A weak cold front is still expected to sag south into the ArkLaTex by Tuesday bringing some much needed rain to locations near the I-30 corridor but rain chances for the rest of of the ArkLaTex are looking bleak. Places that get rain could briefly cool into the 90s but the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will likely stay at or above 100 clear through the end of next week! Feels like temperatures will continue to be well above 105 so more advisories and warnings will likely be issued.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man critically shot in Walmart parking lot; SPD searching for suspect
generic shreveport police
Man accused of threatening repo agent with a gun
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
A man from Provencal, La. was badly hurt while trying to cut an oxygen cylinder using a grinder.
Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured trying to cut oxygen cylinder
Brian Cole
Bossier man with mental disability missing

Latest News

Another day of dangerous heat
Matt's morning weather update
Excessive Heat Warning on Friday
Blistering triple digit heat continues through the weekend
Excessive Heat Warning on Friday
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Triple-digit heat through the weekend
It’ll cool off one day, just not in this forecast...