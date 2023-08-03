Unbearable heat & humidity continues for yet another day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Wish I had some better news for you when it comes to the forecast but it’s the same weather story once again. Triple digits are likely this afternoon with the forecast high being around 105. The Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended until late this evening and feels like temperatures are going to rise well above 110.

This dangerous heatwave then continues through the end of the week with highs on Friday again around 105 and feels like temperatures over 110. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be extended all the way through Friday with future forecast updates. This will truly be a dangerous stretch of heat for the ArkLaTex so limit your time outdoors if possible!

Looking ahead to the weekend, not much relief unfortunately. Temperatures will remain well into the triple digits and feels like temperatures will be much hotter. Heat advisories and warnings will likely be extended all the way through the weekend. A handful of storms will be possible for far northern portions of the ArkLaTex but most of the region will stay dry.

By early next week, there are some signs of a pattern change that could bring slightly cooler weather and a slightly better chance of some much needed rain! Keep your fingers crossed for this!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

