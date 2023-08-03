Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taylor Swift announced several additional dates on her Eras Tour next fall, including three back-to-back shows at the Caesar’s Superdome in October.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the superstar posted on social media.

The shows will take place on October 25, 26, and 27 in 2024.

TAYLOR SWIFT NEWS

Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew

Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers

Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity during Seattle concerts

‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment

Verified Fan Registration is now open for these additional shows. Fans can register on Ticketmaster through Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 9.

Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue for this Verified Fan Onsale. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale. Access to this sale, or to tickets, is not guaranteed for any registrants. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts. Additional information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking child
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Louisiana released the spring LEAP test results Aug. 2, 2023.
LEAP test results show North Louisiana grew as a whole
The 15-year-old was found with 3 firearms.
15-year-old in possession of 3 firearms arrested by SPD

Latest News

Massage therapy facility hosts raffle for teachers
Massage therapy facility hosts raffle for teachers, staff
Dietitian shares tips on healthy snacks for students
Dietitian shares tips on healthy snacks for students
First-generation college student speaks on succeeding
Nonprofit, BPCC partner to help first-generation college students succeed
Fitzpatrick named KISD superintendent
Experienced educator named lone finalist for Karnack ISD Superintendent
Caddo leaders talk severe storms during meeting