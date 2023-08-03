TASD holds orientation for around 65 new teachers

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Students in most area schools begin classes later in August, but on Wednesday, Aug. 2, one school district had new teachers in the classroom.

“I’m excited, but I’m also a little nervous,” said Miranda Powell, a new teacher in the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD).

Powell has begun setting up her middle school classroom for the upcoming school year.

“It’s definitely exciting, but also challenging. Students now a day are different than when I was in school,” Powell said.

On Wednesday, Powell and other new teachers received a pep talk to help deal with the challenges in the classroom. “The Magic Within” was the theme for the new teachers orientation program.

“Because we feel our district is a magical place where we want all of our teachers, our students, as well as our community to feel welcome in and proud of,” said Demarcus Green with TASD.

Green says there will be around 65 new teachers in the district this year.

“We have individuals who are starting out in their first year in education, whether they are fresh out of college or coming from a different career. We have individuals who are coming back to us after retiring,” Green said.

Green also says they hope Wednesday’s orientation will motivate these new educators to inspire their students this school year.

“You can expect energy, compassion, and learning for our students. You can expect drive and push to be the very best of a school system that we possibly can be,” Green said.

Classes in the district begin Aug. 16.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.