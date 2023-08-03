Getting Answers
SWEPCO confirms storm repairs are complete

Caddo leaders meet to focus on how the parish handled the response
By Donna Keeya
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There are dozens who still are trying to recover from historic storms earlier this summer.

Caddo leaders met Wednesday night to focus on how the parish handled the storms and the response.

Commissioners, law enforcement and public figures came together at Government Plaza to give the community updates. And SWEPCO confirmed repairs are now complete.

"We are continuing to feel responsible to try to get the information out to the citizens," said Caddo Commission President Roy Burrell, shown Aug. 2, 2023, with Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez. "If they are still having issues, please contact us here at the parish as well as the city."(Source: Donna Keeya/KSLA News 12)

“Everything is back up where it needs to be,” spokesman Michael Corbin said. “We have a little fine tuning that we’re still doing. Sometimes we make temporary repairs or shorter-term repairs to get everybody’s lights back on, then we can go back and do other replacements and tie-ins of wires and things as necessary.”

Beyond complete, SWEPCO assured that repairs are up to par and not temporary solutions.

“In damage like what we saw here, you’re building everything back to spec so we don’t have to do a lot of follow-up.”

To avoid future widespread outages, SWEPCO asks people to be cooperative as they do regular tree trimmings and maintenace.

“Well, when we come to tree trim in your neighborhood, don’t fight us on that. And please respect utility rights-of-way,” Corbin said. “It’s very important, they’re there for a reason. And if there are utility lines in your front and back yard, please don’t go and plant fast-growing trees in or around those areas.”

While Shreveport continues to pick up debris, the president of the Caddo Parish Commission emphasized the importance of the parish to support the city, even though they don’t have direct jurisdiction.

“We need to work together as the city and the parish in order to resolve these issues because the majority of people who live in Caddo Parish live inside the boundaries of the city,” Roy Burrell said.

Leaders also discussed ways to share information to residents and urged people to share their concerns with the city and parish.

“We are continuing to feel responsible to try to get the information out to the citizens,” Burrell said. “If they are still having issues, please contact us here at the parish as well as the city.”

