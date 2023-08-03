Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Students display their findings from LSU Health Shreveport’s summer research programs

By Tamer Knight
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seventy-five students participated in LSU Health Shreveport’s summer research programs throughout June and July.

High school, undergraduate and medical students partook in the programs.

While LSU Health Shreveport hosts several summer research programs each year, this summer is the first year that students were able to participate in cardiovascular research.

As the research program ended, students displayed all of their findings in a poster session so everyone could see their research. Summer program participants, LSUHS faculty and staff attended the session.

It was held Wednesday, August 2 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at LSU Health Shreveport, located at 1501 Kings Highway.

“The brain is a fascinating thing, and how the heart and brain is connected, really, it makes a lot of sense to me,” LSU Shreveport Health student Patrick Luther said. “And the opportunity to study that more deeply and get to interact with patients and really get more clinical experience, is a no brainer.”

The research program is voluntary and funded by the NHL and the American Heart Assocation.

One undergraduate student even said the program opened his eyes to new opportunities.

“Being a part of this program, I would say had a major impact on my life,” Christian Cordero-Marin said. “Coming from Mojica, Mexico, all the way to the United States at LSU Health Shreveport, and being able to participate and be a part of a lab that is researching cardiovascular disease is something I never thought I would have been capable of.”

Each undergraduate student was paired with a medical student that provided a peer-mentor relationship as well as a series of enrichments that focused on professionalism, responsible conduct of research and different techniques used in cardiovascular research.

In addition, medical students were able to interview directly with residency directors and speak with the secretary of health of New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking child
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old
Police in Shreveport responded to a robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union on E 70th on...
SPD responds to bank robbery at Campus Federal Credit Union
Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43
New Mexico fugitive whose car was found in Bossier City captured in New Mexico
Qunchavis Roshun Webster, DOB: 11/18/1996
Man accused of killing bicycle rider in downtown Shreveport arrested
Date, time set for planned outage in Minden to make repairs on substation

Latest News

LSU Health Shreveport highlights student summer research programs
LSU Health Shreveport highlights student summer research programs
Doctor offers tips to help keep babies in strollers safe in the extreme heat
Doctor offers tips to help keep babies in strollers safe in the extreme heat
The number of children and teens killed under 18 years old by gunfire in the US increased 50...
MIND MATTERS: Research shows an increase in gun deaths of teens by 50%
Goderick McDaniels and his mother, Trajuana Pennywell
Shreveport family dealing with son’s shocking leukemia diagnosis