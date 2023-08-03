Students display their findings from LSU Health Shreveport’s summer research programs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seventy-five students participated in LSU Health Shreveport’s summer research programs throughout June and July.

High school, undergraduate and medical students partook in the programs.

While LSU Health Shreveport hosts several summer research programs each year, this summer is the first year that students were able to participate in cardiovascular research.

As the research program ended, students displayed all of their findings in a poster session so everyone could see their research. Summer program participants, LSUHS faculty and staff attended the session.

It was held Wednesday, August 2 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at LSU Health Shreveport, located at 1501 Kings Highway.

“The brain is a fascinating thing, and how the heart and brain is connected, really, it makes a lot of sense to me,” LSU Shreveport Health student Patrick Luther said. “And the opportunity to study that more deeply and get to interact with patients and really get more clinical experience, is a no brainer.”

The research program is voluntary and funded by the NHL and the American Heart Assocation.

One undergraduate student even said the program opened his eyes to new opportunities.

“Being a part of this program, I would say had a major impact on my life,” Christian Cordero-Marin said. “Coming from Mojica, Mexico, all the way to the United States at LSU Health Shreveport, and being able to participate and be a part of a lab that is researching cardiovascular disease is something I never thought I would have been capable of.”

Each undergraduate student was paired with a medical student that provided a peer-mentor relationship as well as a series of enrichments that focused on professionalism, responsible conduct of research and different techniques used in cardiovascular research.

In addition, medical students were able to interview directly with residency directors and speak with the secretary of health of New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.