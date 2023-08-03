Stamps church holding fundraiser to make repairs after taking on floodwater in July

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Lafayette County residents have dried out from flood waters that drenched the county in July, but the road to recovery is still long for some, including an historic church.

“We have been displaced. The church down the street is letting us use their sanctuary,” said Charles Smith, pastor of Buchanan Missionary Baptist Church.

Smith’s church was heavily damaged when floodwaters and a tornado blew through Stamps in July.

Across Lafayette County, residents woke up to find high water and downed trees.

“We are looking forward to restoring the sanctuary and getting back in our own building,” Smith said.

The water has now receded, but Smith says before they can open the doors again, they need help from the community. According to the pastor, they have insurance, but it doesn’t cover flooding.

“Yes, we need help. That’s why we are soliciting help right now, for monetary prayer and all. We need it all,” Smith said.

The church has served the Stamps, Ark. area for more than 100 years. Residents say during this time, church members have been very supportive of the community.

“You know, we are a small town and we are all for each other and it’s time for a payback, so we are paying back,” said Garry Gentry, a resident of Stamps.

Gentry is leading an effort to help with the needed repairs to the church building. Gentry and some businesses in Stamps will host a hamburger lunch at the triangle in downtown Stamps Friday, Aug. 4. All proceeds from the luncheon will go to Buchanan Missionary Baptist Church.

“The church has helped the community out and I think it was time for payback,” Gentry said. “We are not going to float away. We have been there for over 116 years and we are standing strong.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.