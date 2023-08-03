Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Shreveport Fire Station 20 temporarily closes ‘due to possible environmental concerns’

Crews are being relocated to a temporary facility at the Port of Caddo-Bossier
Shreveport Fire Station 20, located at 804 E. Flournoy Lucas Road in southeast Shreveport, is temporarily closed "... due to possible environmental concerns at the station," according to a Facebook post late the night of Aug. 2, 2023, by the Fire Department.(Source: Shreveport Fire Department)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Station 20, located at 804 E. Flournoy Lucas Road in southeast Shreveport, is temporarily closed, according to a Facebook post late Wednesday night by the Fire Department.

“This closure is due to possible environmental concerns at the station. The health and safety of the members at the station are of utmost importance,” the post reads.

During the closure, the Station 20 crews are being relocated to a temporary facility located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Meantime, the nearest fire stations are at:

  • 1421 E. 70th St.,
  • 9336 Ellerbe Road, and,
  • 2022 Southern Loop.

“We will advise when the station is reopened. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

