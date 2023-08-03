Shreveport Fire Station 20 temporarily closes ‘due to possible environmental concerns’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Station 20, located at 804 E. Flournoy Lucas Road in southeast Shreveport, is temporarily closed, according to a Facebook post late Wednesday night by the Fire Department.

“This closure is due to possible environmental concerns at the station. The health and safety of the members at the station are of utmost importance,” the post reads.

During the closure, the Station 20 crews are being relocated to a temporary facility located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Meantime, the nearest fire stations are at:

1421 E. 70th St.,

9336 Ellerbe Road, and,

2022 Southern Loop.

“We will advise when the station is reopened. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

