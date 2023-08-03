Nonprofit, BPCC partners to help first-generation college students succeed

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) A nonprofit organization is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway to help first-generation college students.

On August 5, starting at 10 a.m., the nonprofit organization, Louisiana Goes to College is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk Giveaway in support of first-generation college students. The event will be held at Bossier Parish Community College’s campus, 6220 E Texas Street, Bossier City, at the Cavalier Care Center.

During the event, more than 25 trunks full of school and dorm room supplies will be given away to help first-generation college students succeed while they seek higher education.

One student, that benefitted from Louisiana Goes to College, says that they may have not made it through without the organization’s help.

“There is so many opportunities and so many people want to help you,” says Jarrod Cox, a first-generation student at BPCC. " I definitely recommend getting involved on campus. That helped me grow and learn even more about my college and honestly provided me the abilities to help other students get involved.”

This year the event is also highlighting the campus of Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) and its new facility, Cavalier Care Center.

What is the purpose of the Cavalier Care Center?

The Cavalier Care Center provides services for students that address insecurities and barriers to success. Students can receive help applying for programs like S.N.A.P., WIC, Medicaid, affordable housing, child care, and more. The center also provides a food pantry, a career closet, laptop loan programs, and emergency grant funds.

