Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster gets 5 years probation, no fine

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A trial for a former waste management worker accused in the death of someone who was sleeping near a dumpster continued Wednesday.

Waylan Bryan Merritt, 48, of Paris, is charged with accident involving death. On Wednesday night, he was sentenced to five years probation, and has no fines to pay.

Merritt was arrested in October 2020 after Merritt hit Jesse Justiss, 36, with his vehicle. Merritt worked for the waste management company that provides service at the strip mall at 310 W. Ferguson Road.

On Tuesday, witnesses were questioned by the state and defense teams. These people included police, investigators, store and operations managers, and medical examiners all involved in the case. The state has argued that Merritt was aware he ran over Justiss, and yet continued on his trash route without alerting authorities. The defense argued that Merritt saw a dead body, but did not run it over.

On Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant officer initially called Tuesday returned to the stand to be questioned by the state. According to the officer, Merritt said he didn’t notice Justiss’ body until after he had backed up. The officer said Merritt never stated why he didn’t call any authority figure about the body.

Defense then questioned the officer, and showed photos of him standing on a cardboard box that Justiss had reportedly been sleeping on at the crime scene, which was considered evidence. Defense then said that tire marks were found under Justiss’ body, which the officer agreed should not have been the case given the nature of the incident. The officer also confirmed he was wearing a body cam during the incident, though there is no footage from his first encounter with Merritt.

Defense then asked the officer why he told Merritt he was not in trouble despite the fact he had been identified as the prime suspect. The officer maintained that Merritt was not in trouble at the time. The defense then pointed out the the officer never directly asked Merritt if he ran over Justiss, and Merritt never stated that he had run the man over.

10:30 a.m. update:

The officer confirmed that the driver of the Coca-Cola delivery truck was on the scene before Merritt, though this truck was never inspected for evidence. The officer also stated he never found any evidence on the tires of Merritt’s trash truck, and the tires were never submitted to a lab for analysis.

The officer then confirmed that he never requested to view the autopsy photos for Justiss, nor did the crime lab ever compare the tire tread to the markings left on Justiss’ body.

The state then resumed questioning of the officer, and pointed out that there was a zig-zag pattern on the cardboard box Justiss had reportedly been sleeping on which was consistent with the tread of Merritt’s tires.

The officer stated that he had not yet determined that a crime had been committed when he went to question Merritt, because he did not yet know whether the man had knowingly run over Justiss or intentionally neglected to render aid to the man.

According to the officer, Merritt said in an interview that he saw blood coming from Justiss’ mouth and didn’t tell anyone because he was afraid of getting in trouble.

The defense then questioned the officer again, and the man agreed that he cannot guarantee that there was DNA on Merritt’s tires because they were not fully examined. He also agreed that he was not aware what the tread on the Coca-Cola truck’s tires looked like. Finally, he agreed that Merritt never admitted to running over the cardboard box.

1:30 p.m. update - Closing Arguments:

The state began their closing arguments by restating their position. They said Merritt left the scene and returned after running over Justiss, and was aware he was involved in the incident. He did not call anyone to alert them of the situation. The state argued that Merritt should have stayed on the scene and called for help as he reportedly admitted he saw Justiss and witnessed him bleeding from the mouth.

The defense then took the stand for their closing arguments. They reminded the court that the medical examiner testified that Justiss would have died instantly, and there was no need for medical treatment at that point. They also pointed out that Merritt never admitted to running over Justiss, and that he drove around the shopping center several times because he was afraid of being accused of something he didn’t do.

The defense then said that the driver of the Coca-Cola truck was in the scene first, and admitted to seeing Justiss on the ground. They reminded the court that the driver was never brought in for an interview, nor were his tires examined for evidence or matching tread. They also said that a the markings on Justiss’s body did not match those on Merritt’s trash truck.

The state closed argumentation by stating firmly that evidence point towards Merritt’s guilt. They said Merritt could not have known Justiss did not need medical help because he never left the truck, and disputed the defense’s insinuation of responsibility for the Coca-Cola driver.

3:30 p.m. update - Verdict:

After deliberations, the jury found Merritt guilty of his crime. They will now move into the sentencing phase.

4 p.m. update - Sentencing arguments:

The defense called a man who said he’s known Merritt since he was a teenager and is good friends with Merritt’s son. He stated that he believed Merritt would abide by probation rules. The state asked the man if Merritt acted empathetic the morning of the incident, and the man replied that he thought Merritt was very scared.

The defense then called Merritt’s mother-in-law to the stand, who said that Merritt has been a very good father-in-law to his wife’s two children. Upon questioning by the state, she said that she was in disbelief when she heard about the incident. She said that she has a hard time believing it even after hearing the guilty verdict, but she respects the jury’s decision.

4:45 p.m. update - Sentencing arguments:

The defense then called a forensic psychiatrist from Dallas, who performed mental tests on Merritt. According to the psychiatrist, Merritt scored a 70 on his IQ test, where the average is 100. This means that Merritt suffers from intellectual disability, and can understand writing at a 5th grade level, math at a 3rd grade level, and spelling at a 6th grade level. The psychiatrist said that Merritt would be a good candidate for probation.

The state said that the psychiatrist spent two and a half hours with Merritt as he was tested, and reviewed evidence including his video interview with police.

The defense called Merritt’s wife to the stand, who said she has known him since high school when he was in “resource classes” to help with his studies. She described Merritt as a loving father and husband who takes care of his family and works to provide for them. She asked the jury to grant probation for the man.

The state asked if she would suggest probation for someone who did the same to her son what Merritt had done to Justiss. She said that she had trouble answering.

The defense called a coworker of Merritt’s who said he’s known the defendant since 2011. He said Merritt is a good person and a hard worker, but reacts to things differently than normal because he is “slower.” He said that Merritt was mor worried about losing his job than being arrested.

When questioned by the state, the worker said that he believes Merritt is perfectly capable of driving a truck but doesn’t always use common sense.

