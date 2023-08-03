Massage therapy facility hosts raffle for teachers, staff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Teachers will have a chance to win a free back and neck massage to start the school year right.

On August 4, at noon, the massage therapy business, Body Therapy by Robin, at 7330 Fern Avenue # 601, Shreveport, will be hosting a raffle for teachers. The three winners will receive a free neck and back massage.

Body Therapy by Robin prides itself on delivering a top-quality tailored massage experience. The facility provides multiple services, including massage and bodywork, post-op, compression and shaping garments, spa services, classes, and other specials.

You may enter the appreciation raffle by texting “A heart 4 Teaching” to 844-982-4893.

Learn more about what Body Therapy by Robin provides by visiting the website at https://bodytherapybyrobin.com/ or the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.