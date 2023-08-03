Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Massage therapy facility hosts raffle for teachers, staff

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Teachers will have a chance to win a free back and neck massage to start the school year right.

On August 4, at noon, the massage therapy business, Body Therapy by Robin, at 7330 Fern Avenue # 601, Shreveport, will be hosting a raffle for teachers. The three winners will receive a free neck and back massage.

Body Therapy by Robin prides itself on delivering a top-quality tailored massage experience. The facility provides multiple services, including massage and bodywork, post-op, compression and shaping garments, spa services, classes, and other specials.

You may enter the appreciation raffle by texting “A heart 4 Teaching” to 844-982-4893.

Learn more about what Body Therapy by Robin provides by visiting the website at https://bodytherapybyrobin.com/ or the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking child
Daycare worker arrested for allegedly choking 3-year-old
(Source: KSLA photo illustration)
SPD: Man died after being found unconscious in Shreveport police cruiser
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Louisiana released the spring LEAP test results Aug. 2, 2023.
LEAP test results show North Louisiana grew as a whole
The 15-year-old was found with 3 firearms.
15-year-old in possession of 3 firearms arrested by SPD

Latest News

Massage therapy facility hosts raffle for teachers
Massage therapy facility hosts raffle for teachers
Dietitian shares tips on healthy snacks for students
Dietitian shares tips on healthy snacks for students
Dietitian shares tips on healthy snacks for students
Dietitian shares tips on healthy snacks for students
First-generation college student speaks on succeeding
Nonprofit, BPCC partners to help first-generation college students succeed