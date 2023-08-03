Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man found critically wounded behind IHOP on Youree Drive

By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is facing life threatening injuries after getting shot during an altercation.

On Thursday, August 3, SPD responded to a report of a shooting just before 4 p.m. According to Caddo Parish Dispatch, it happened at Youree Drive and Jump Run.

A male in his 50s was shot multiple times during a dispute with another man, officials with SPD said.

Eleven SPD units were at the scene at 4:05 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. SPD is searching for the suspect.

