Man arrested for threatening repo agent with gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested after threatening to shoot a repo agent that was doing their job.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department were alerted to an armed person at the 8500 block of Edgewood Place. Upon arrival, they learned a male was reportedly armed with a handgun and threatening to shoot another man.

According to SPD, Ladarius Madison, 22, got into an altercation with a repo agent who was repossessing his vehicle. He then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the agent.

Ladarius Madison (12-27-00) (SPD)

Madison was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Nobody was injured in this incident.

