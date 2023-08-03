Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man arrested for threatening repo agent with gun

generic shreveport police
generic shreveport police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested after threatening to shoot a repo agent that was doing their job.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department were alerted to an armed person at the 8500 block of Edgewood Place. Upon arrival, they learned a male was reportedly armed with a handgun and threatening to shoot another man.

According to SPD, Ladarius Madison, 22, got into an altercation with a repo agent who was repossessing his vehicle. He then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the agent.

Ladarius Madison (12-27-00)
Ladarius Madison (12-27-00)(SPD)

Madison was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Nobody was injured in this incident.

