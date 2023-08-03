Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man arrested for allegedly invading residence, assaulting ex-girlfriend

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man is arrested in Longview, Texas, after he reportedly committed an armed home invasion in Marshall, Texas.

On August 1, at 5 a.m., the Marshall Police Department (MPD) received a report about a home invasion on the 2100 block of Pinecrest Drive.

When Officers arrived they spoke to the complainant who told them her ex-boyfriend forced his way into the residence, produced a firearm, assaulted, and threatened her.

MPS detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Keontra Jones, 21, for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Jones was arrested in Longview, Texas, after coordination with the Longview Police Department.

Jones is in custody at the Harrison County Jail.

